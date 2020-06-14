STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India won't compromise on its national pride: Rajnath on India-China border standoff

Singh also assured the opposition that the central government will not keep Parliament or anyone in the dark about developments on the border and will share details at an appropriate time.

Published: 14th June 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | Rajnath Singh Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s “national pride” will not be compromised as far as border tension with China is concerned, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told a BJP’s virtual rally on Sunday.

“Both India and China are keen that the issues are sorted through talks at military and diplomatic levels. I want to assure you that India’s national pride won’t be compromised. I want to assure our opposition parties that they won’t be kept in the dark and will be briefed when the time comes,” he said, adding that China has expressed wish to resolve the dispute with India through talks, and the Indian government also has a similar view.

“This is also our effort to defuse the tussle between India and China through military and diplomatic level talks,” he said, stating that the two countries are engaged in military level dialogue.

On the decision to abrogate Article 370, he said while previously the Kashmir Valley used to witness IS flags being unfurled, the move by the Centre has changed the scenario. “Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding ‘Kashmir azadi’ were held and flags of Pakistan & IS were seen. Now only the Indian flag is seen there.”

The Defence Minister took a swipe at Pakistan, saying “mausam badal chuka hai (the season has changed).”

“Our channels are broadcasting weather forecasts of Muzaffarabad-Gilgit. Ye darja hararat batane ke karan, ab Islamabad mein bhi kuch hararat mehsus hone lagi hai (Islamabad too is feeling the heat). That’s why they are bent upon doing more mischiefs,” the senior BJP leader said.

Going a step ahead, Singh said, “Soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan. And the day it happens, a goal set by our Parliament will also be accomplished.”

‘India wants peace from neighbours’

India is not interested in land of Pakistan or China but wanted peace and amity, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.     

At a virtual ‘Jan Samvad’ rally of Gujarat BJP from Nagpur, he said India believed in peace and non-violence and do not want to be strong by becoming an expansionist.     

“India never tried to grab land of its neighbours like Bhutan and Bangladesh,”the senior BJP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh India-China Border Standoff Line of Actual Control
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp