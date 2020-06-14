Kolkata shocker: Man throws children from rooftop over dispute with parent

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 55-year-old man threw two his neighbour's children aged between 2 and 6 years from the roof of a five-storey building on Sunday evening in Kolkata, killing the younger. Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Shiv Kumar Gupta, had a dispute with his neighbour and he committed the crime in revenge.

The incident took place at north Kolkata's Burtolla area.

"The residents of the area spotted the two children on a narrow lane lying in a pool of blood. They raised alarm and the parents of the children came out and identified them," said a police officer.

During the course of investigation, the police came to know Gupta took the children, who were playing in the common corridor on the fourth floor of the building, to the roof-top.

"The accused threw them on the road. We have come across eyewitnesses who saw Gupta taking the children to the rooftop of the building," said Murli Dhar, the joint commissioner of police (crime).

Dhar said Gupta and his neighbours had an altercation 15 days ago over the issue of sharing the common corridor and the incident was it's fall out.