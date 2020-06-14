STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP government

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted about another reported matter of fraud in which a job had been fraudulently secured in the name of Deepti Singh in Mainpuri.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged frauds in the Education Department, saying those who talk about "zero tolerance" against corruption were tolerating the graft of the "big fish".

Her attack on the government came over a media report which stated that after the case of teaching jobs being secured in the name of one Anamika Shukla emerged, another such case has come to light in Jaunpur and Azamgarh districts in which two jobs were secured in the name of Preeti Yadav, while the real Preeti Yadav is unemployed.

"So many big frauds are happening in the Education Department, did the minister of the department not know about it? Did the Chief Minister's office also have no clue about it?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.

"Surprisingly, those who talk about zero tolerance are tolerating the corruption of the big fish," she tweeted.

The most-talked about matter has been that of Gonda resident Shukla, who had appeared before her district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) on a day when Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had said some progress has been reported in the bizarre case, in which a woman was said to have withdrawn Rs 1 crore over 13 months from 25 schools across the state, while working for them simultaneously.

The minister had said on Tuesday that a probe has revealed that the same set of documents were used to draw Rs 12.24 lakh from nine schools in six districts.

After appearing before the BSA, Shukla had told reporters that she came to know of the case through media reports.

