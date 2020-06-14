STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three coronavirus patients succumb to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, death toll rises to 59

In Kashmir valley, two deaths took place  one during the night and the other on Sunday, the officials said.

Published: 14th June 2020 07:39 PM

A photographer shows designer masks printed with pictures of leaders as part of his side-business during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at his studio in Jammu Saturday June 13 2020.

JAMMU: Three COVID-19 positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 59, officials said on Sunday.

While one death took place in Jammu region, two patients passed away in Kashmir valley, the officials said.

A 69-year-old coronavirus positive man, a resident of Gandhi Nagar locality in Jammu city, was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in a serious condition on May 29 and underwent COVID-19 test and came out positive, the officials said.

They said he was suffering from other ailments including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), severe sepsis, asthma and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The patient died in the early hours of Sunday.

In Kashmir valley, two deaths took place  one during the night and the other on Sunday, the officials said.

A 60-year-old man from Nowgam area of Srinagar city passed away at SKIMS hospital at Bemina during the night  a day before he was to be discharged from the hospital, the officials said.

They said he was admitted on June 5 as an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient with underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

The patient became breathless and developed unconsciousness and was shifted to ICU late last night, the officials said, adding that he passed away due to a heart attack.

The patient was expected to be discharged on Sunday as his sample was taken on Saturday for testing prior to discharge, the officials said.

The second fatality of the day took place at Chest Diseases hospital where an 85-year-old man from Kupwara in north Kashmir died on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and was suffering from chronic kidney disease and other ailments.

He was shifted from SMHS hospital as his sample for COVID-19 test had returned as positive, they added.

With these fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 59.

