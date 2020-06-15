STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress trying to lure our MLAs in Rajasthan: BJP's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party

RLP state President Pukhraj Garg said that the ruling Congress had tried to lure away the party MLAs by lucrative promises but the lawmakers had rejected the same.

Published: 15th June 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Even as the Congress has housed its MLAs at a private resort ahead of the June 19 biennial Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, opposition BJP's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has accused the ruling party of "trying to lure RLP MLAs".

The RLP led by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has three MLAs in the Assembly, including Beniwal's brother. The party had formed an alliance with the BJP both in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, RLP state President Pukhraj Garg said that the ruling Congress had tried to lure away the party MLAs by lucrative promises but the lawmakers had rejected the same."(Chief Minister Ashok) Gehlot has this misconception that they can merge any party into the Congress, as was done with the BSP lawmakers. However, the RLP has been formed after doing the ground work and we did not fall into the Congress' trap," he added.

All six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Rajasthan had joined the ruling Congress a few months back. Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said that their phones were being tapped which is not a good sign for healthy democracy.

"There were rumours doing the rounds that our MLAs were supporting the Congress. In fact, the CM had scripted a drama under which he alleged that the BJP is indulged in horse-trading. The drama was produced and directed by the Rajasthan CM to present Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot as a villain, Beniwal told the media on Sunday after a meeting with BJP leaders to discuss the Rajya Sabha poll strategies.

The meeting was held at Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria's residence here. Beniwal claimed that quite a few Independent and Congress MLAs were in touch with him and he had appealed to them to support the BJP.

Polls will be held for three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, with the Congress likely to win two seats. While the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the Congress has fielded KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Hanuman Beniwal RLP MLAs horse trading Rajasthan horse trading Pukhraj Garg Rajasthan MLA buying
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp