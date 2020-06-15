STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says significance improvement in Madhya Pradesh, appreciates frontline workers

The CM, however, made it clear that COVID-19 mortality rate which stood at 4.24 per cent was still an area of concern in the state and the rate needed to be minimized.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While lauding the efforts of the frontline Corona warriors in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the state was 34.1 days, which was the best anywhere in the country.

While reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Sunday, the CM said there is a significant improvement in the situation and the state is now placed on the eighth position in the country.

“All parameters in the state have improved significantly, as there has been a decrease of 151 active cases over the past 24 hours. A remarkable number of 300 patients have recovered from the infection over the same period across the state. Now the active cases stand at 2,666 and the doubling rate of the cases has increased to 34.1 days. The recovery rate stands at 71.1 per cent. While the doubling rate is the best in the country, the recovery rate is second only to Rajasthan’s 75.3 per cent,” said Chouhan.

The CM, however, made it clear that COVID-19 mortality rate which stood at 4.24 per cent was still an area of concern in the state and the rate needed to be minimized.

Meanwhile, as per the state health bulletin released on Sunday, 161 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours taking total positive cases so far to 10,802. With 12 deaths happening over the same period the state’s total COVID-19 death count stood at 459.

In a remarkable development, 300 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far in the state to 7677 as a result of which the active patients currently at various hospitals stood at 2666.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona warriors Shivraj Singh Chouhan coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp