COVID-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says significance improvement in Madhya Pradesh, appreciates frontline workers

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While lauding the efforts of the frontline Corona warriors in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the state was 34.1 days, which was the best anywhere in the country.

While reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Sunday, the CM said there is a significant improvement in the situation and the state is now placed on the eighth position in the country.

“All parameters in the state have improved significantly, as there has been a decrease of 151 active cases over the past 24 hours. A remarkable number of 300 patients have recovered from the infection over the same period across the state. Now the active cases stand at 2,666 and the doubling rate of the cases has increased to 34.1 days. The recovery rate stands at 71.1 per cent. While the doubling rate is the best in the country, the recovery rate is second only to Rajasthan’s 75.3 per cent,” said Chouhan.

The CM, however, made it clear that COVID-19 mortality rate which stood at 4.24 per cent was still an area of concern in the state and the rate needed to be minimized.

Meanwhile, as per the state health bulletin released on Sunday, 161 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours taking total positive cases so far to 10,802. With 12 deaths happening over the same period the state’s total COVID-19 death count stood at 459.

In a remarkable development, 300 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far in the state to 7677 as a result of which the active patients currently at various hospitals stood at 2666.