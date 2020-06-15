Digvijaya Singh, 10 others booked for circulating 'edited' clip of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and 10 others have been booked by Bhopal Police Crime Branch for circulating an allegedly "edited" video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The edited video was just a small part of Chouhan's original video statement made in January this year about then Chief Minister Kamal Nath's liquor policy.

The clip was shared from Digvijaya Singh's official Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon and then re-tweeted by 10 others, which has since been deleted after BJP raised complaints.

A few BJP leaders led by ex-home minister Umashankar Gupta also submitted a two-page complaint to the city crime branch about the video alleging that it was deliberately edited to malign Chouhan's image.

Subsequently, the Crime Branch lodged an FIR against Singh and 10 others under IPC sections 500, 501, 505(2) and 465 of IPC and investigations are underway.

While the opposition Congress leaders remained tight-lipped over the development, a party leader on condition of anonymity said that instead of targeting just Singh, the BJP and the police needed to track the actual source of the "edited" video which has apparently been doing the rounds on social media since the last few days.

