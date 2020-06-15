STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Har Ghar ko Bijli-Pani: Development agenda will be NDA’s poll plank in Bihar

The Opposition, however, has begun building campaign around the economic hardships faced by the people during the lockdown and the consequent unemployment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With development agenda for the Bihar polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is building an election campaign around ‘Har Ghar ko Bijli-Pani’ (power and water connections to each home), while the BJP is banking on completion of the big ticket infrastructure projects.

While in the recent launch of the BJP campaign by Union Home Minister Amit Shah saw him highlight the fulfillment of the `1.25 lakh cr developmental projects, Nitish is also busy rallying JD (U) workers through video-conference meetings.

Confident that the Bihar elections will be held in October-November,  JD (U) national general secretary K C Tyagi cited the example of the polls in South Korea which registered 62 per cent voter turnout when the country was battling the Covid pandemic.

“There will not be much of the problem in holding elections. The Nitish Kumar government has ensured electricity and water connections and that will be the poll plank of the party,” Tyagi said, adding that connections would be ensured in the remaining “few homes”.

Senior JD (U) leader Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh claimed the Bihar government has effectively handled the issue of migrants.

“The quarantine centres in the state handled 15 lakh migrants to their satisfaction. It will not be a poll issue. We will contest the elections on the achievements of the NDA government.”       

“JD (U) is fully charged up for the state elections, with the party leaders connecting with the workers at the booth level,” Singh added.   

The Opposition, however, has begun building campaign around the economic hardships faced by the people during the lockdown and the consequent unemployment.

Nitish would be completing three terms, having ousted the RJD from power in 2005. 

