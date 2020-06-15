STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow diary

The lockdown period has resulted in less noisy neighbourhoods in the City of Nawabs in the 68-day period between March 25 and May 31.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Haunting silence in City of Nawabs
The lockdown period has resulted in less noisy neighbourhoods in the City of Nawabs in the 68-day period between March 25 and May 31. Noise levels in Lucknow dipped by 20-30 per cent in various localities at night, compared to the same period last year. Even day-time average noise levels had dipped sharply by 8-25 per cent in different localities as compared to same period in 2019, but continued to be above prescribed limits, says a study conducted by CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research.

A ‘Saathi’ to rescue for troubled women
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Lucknow police commissionerate is set to assign a cop as a ‘Saathi’ (companion) for women to work out help her in any case of crime. The project, started by crime against women and safety cell (CAWAS) of the police commissionerate, will help in solving pending cases of crime against women and girls under its ‘Saathi’ project.  The ‘Saathi’ can be any woman cop from the rank of constable to sub-inspector. The ‘Saathi’ personnel will also inform the complainants about their rights, schemes in which financial assistance is provided by the government, and also get their counselling done. Cases of rape and those falling under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would be taken up first.

Big B’s big gesture
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in collaboration with Haji Ali Trust and the Mahim Dargah Trust, booked chartered flights to help around 1,550 migrant workers stranded in Mumbai amidst Covid lockdown reach their homes safely in Uttar Pradesh. The mega star joined hands with the trusts to arrange the special flights after a train was cancelled due to some issues. While a flight with 180 migrants reached Allahabad, another carrying 174 passengers landed at Varanasi.Bachchan and the trusts also arranged taxis to take the migrants to home in places like Basti, Kaushambi, Bhadohi,and Pratapgrah.

Architect on temple trust  
Well-known architect Vandana Sehgal, who is also the principal of the college of architecture at AKTU, was roped in by the coveted Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a member jury to finalise design and architecture of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. Amid speculations that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone next month, pre-construction activities have picked up in the town. As the jury, Sehgal will assist the trust in giving final shape to the temple with the selection of architects. She would also select architects for the temple. A member of the council of architecture, Sehgal has worked with many national and international organisations and institutes associated with architecture.

namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp