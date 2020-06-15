Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Haunting silence in City of Nawabs

The lockdown period has resulted in less noisy neighbourhoods in the City of Nawabs in the 68-day period between March 25 and May 31. Noise levels in Lucknow dipped by 20-30 per cent in various localities at night, compared to the same period last year. Even day-time average noise levels had dipped sharply by 8-25 per cent in different localities as compared to same period in 2019, but continued to be above prescribed limits, says a study conducted by CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research.

A ‘Saathi’ to rescue for troubled women

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Lucknow police commissionerate is set to assign a cop as a ‘Saathi’ (companion) for women to work out help her in any case of crime. The project, started by crime against women and safety cell (CAWAS) of the police commissionerate, will help in solving pending cases of crime against women and girls under its ‘Saathi’ project. The ‘Saathi’ can be any woman cop from the rank of constable to sub-inspector. The ‘Saathi’ personnel will also inform the complainants about their rights, schemes in which financial assistance is provided by the government, and also get their counselling done. Cases of rape and those falling under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would be taken up first.

Big B’s big gesture

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in collaboration with Haji Ali Trust and the Mahim Dargah Trust, booked chartered flights to help around 1,550 migrant workers stranded in Mumbai amidst Covid lockdown reach their homes safely in Uttar Pradesh. The mega star joined hands with the trusts to arrange the special flights after a train was cancelled due to some issues. While a flight with 180 migrants reached Allahabad, another carrying 174 passengers landed at Varanasi.Bachchan and the trusts also arranged taxis to take the migrants to home in places like Basti, Kaushambi, Bhadohi,and Pratapgrah.

Architect on temple trust

Well-known architect Vandana Sehgal, who is also the principal of the college of architecture at AKTU, was roped in by the coveted Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a member jury to finalise design and architecture of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. Amid speculations that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone next month, pre-construction activities have picked up in the town. As the jury, Sehgal will assist the trust in giving final shape to the temple with the selection of architects. She would also select architects for the temple. A member of the council of architecture, Sehgal has worked with many national and international organisations and institutes associated with architecture.

