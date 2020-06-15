STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Made 'political mistake' of supporting Sawant government in Goa: Vijai Sardesai

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief also accused the BJP-led state government of being 'inefficient, non-transparent and having no administrative accountability'.

Published: 15th June 2020 12:29 PM

Goa former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Goa former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Goa deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai has said it was a "political mistake" on his part to support the Pramod Sawant-led state government after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March last year.

Addressing a gathering at his Fatorda Assembly constituency in South Goa district on Sunday, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief apologised to people for the "mistake", and accused the BJP-led state government of being "inefficient, non-transparent and having no administrative accountability".

"We won't aid the establishment of such a government in future. For us, the BJP is finished after the death of Parrikar. We will never let the BJP rule this state in future," Sardesai said.

After the elections in 2017 for the 40-member state Assembly, the Congress emerged as the single largest party.

However, BJP veteran Parrikar, who was at that time the country's defence minister, returned to his home state Goa where he tied-up with the GFP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents to form government under his leadership.

After Parrikar died last year, the GFP continued to support to the Pramod Sawant-led state government.

But, Sawant dropped Sardesai and two other GFP leaders from the state Cabinet in July last year after 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the ruling BJP.

"I would like to apologise to Goans for the major political mistake I have made in my career of not opting out of the government after the death of Parrikar.

Today, Goans are suffering because of our mistake and we are ready to seek penance, Sardesai told the gathering.

Sardesai said in future his party will work in an inclusive way to help the state government in making good laws and legislations.

He also said the new party leadership must come from the grassroots, and added that a training institute would be started for young leaders.

