Migrants stuck in Maharashtra await assurance from Uttarakhand government before returning home

Few people from Uttarakhand and Maharastra have come together to put a team ‘Pravasi Sahyogi Team’ which has been trying to arrange for the migrants to return to their home state.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant queue outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to return to their hometown after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Mumbai Sunday June 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 1,900 migrants stuck in Maharashtra who are willing to return have got no assurances from Uttarakhand state government despite repeated requests through various communication channels.

Few people from Uttarakhand and Maharastra have come together to put a team ‘Pravasi Sahyogi Team’ which has been trying to arrange for the migrants to return to their home state but have not been able to do so due to no communication from Uttarakhand government.

Shveta Mashiwal, from Ramnagar and lives in Mumbai said, “Our team has been trying to contact Uttarakhand government since last week. We have approached key officials including the CMO. Things are in ‘motion’ according to a response.”

However, state government officials said that they are in knowledge of the matter and it will be resolved soon. Sources added that the state government is also in touch with actor Sonu Sood for collaboration.

