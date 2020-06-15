MP Governor Lalji Tandon remains in ICU, condition improving

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon remains in the ICU of a private hospital. "He is undergoing intensive treatment," said Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor, here on Monday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of fever and urinary problems. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital and inquired about his health on Sunday.

Tandon has been kept under the supervision of doctors and his condition is said to be improving. He tested Covid-19 negative at the time of admission.