PM Modi calls up Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, enquires about his health

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to enquire about his health. Vij is recuperating in a Mohali hospital after undergoing surgery for a fractured thigh bone.

Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, said, "PM Modi called me up today morning around 9.44 am to enquire about my health and spoke to me for over five minutes. He enquired how I slipped on the floor and told me that I should take care of my health."

Vij, a six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment, said that all his pain went away after receiving the call. "I expressed my gratitude to PM Modi for his concern about an ordinary worker like me," Vij added.

After attending to some people who had come to meet him at his residence last Tuesday, the minister had gone to the bathroom on the first floor of his residence where he slipped and fell down fracturing his left thigh bone. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ambala Cantonment in an ambulance where a team of senior doctors examined him.

A few months ago, Vij had slipped in his bathroom injuring his chest.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently visited Vij at the hospital. He is likely to remain in the hospital for another week.