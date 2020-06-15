Talks continue between sector commanders of Indian and Chinese militaries at Galwan Valley

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Talks between the Indian and Chinese militaries on troop disengagement proceeded further with sector commanders from both sides meeting in the Galwan area on Monday.

Sources said that Brigade Commander level talks happened in which the Commanding Officers of the local units were also present. The focus of the talks was de-escalation in the Galwan region.

Talks at the local level formations are taking place almost every day with Monday’s parleys occurring near Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley which is one of the four spots where troops of the Indian Army and the PLA are in a standoff. The other three spots are the Patrolling Point 15, also in Galwan Valley, Gogra Post (PP 17A) in the Hot Spring Sector and Finger 4 on the Northern Flank of the Pangong Tso lake.

The current standoff was triggered on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 when Chinese soldiers attacked Indian Army troops between Finger 4 and Finger 5. The Indian Army retaliated and a large number of personnel from both sides got injured.

The parleys are being held to firm up details so that a decision can be taken in the next Corps Commander level talks. There have been five rounds of talks at the Division Commander level. The first and rare Corps Commander level talks was held on June 6 after which there was a minor retreat of troops at three locations barring Finger 4.

“Military and diplomatic channels are open with China. China has expressed desire to resolve the issue through dialogue. We also believe that the issue can be resolved through dialogue at the military and diplomatic levels,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.