STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1,328 COVID-19 deaths not added in tally: Maharashtra government

The official reporting of COVID-19 deaths has been done as per the guidelines issued by the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control.

Published: 16th June 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheels a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday said as many as 1,328 deaths, that took place due to COVID-19, were not reported as fatalities caused by the viral infection in the state.

As many as 862 of these deaths occurred in the areas falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, he said here, citing a fresh review of COVID-19 fatalities in the state carried out by authorities.

This has now been corrected and fatality figures have been updated accordingly, he said.

In an official statement in the evening, Mehta said, A fresh review of all the deaths reported in Maharashtra in last some months have found that additional 862 deaths in BMC areas and 466 in the rest of Maharashtra (total 1,328) have taken place, where the cause of death is COVID-19.

"In all those cases, the swab samples of these people have tested positive for COVID-19. All these deaths have been (now) reported as COVID-19 deaths."

Mehta, however, insisted that the state government is following prescribed guidelines while reporting coronavirus- related deaths.

The official reporting of COVID-19 deaths has been done as per the guidelines issued by the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control.

"Though a change has been seen in the (fatality) figure, there should not be any doubts on the states intension," the top bureaucrat asserted.

Out of the 466 freshly added deaths which were reported outside the BMC limits, 146 were from Thane, 85 from Pune, 34 from Jalgaon and 33 from Aurangabad, among other districts, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra COVID 19 deaths coronaviurs Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp