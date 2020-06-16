14 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 14 IPS officers.

According to the transfers effected late on Monday night, the police chiefs of Kanpur, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Hathras, Unnao and Baghpat districts have been replaced.

Anant Dev Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur has been promoted and made Deputy Inspector General (DIG) STF.

Dinesh Kumar will be posted as SSP Kanpur. S. Chanappa was made SSP Saharanpur and Jai Prakash Yadav will be SP Pilibhit.

Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, SSP of Prayagraj, has been wait-listed. He recently exposed fraud in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers.

Abhishek Dixit will take over as SSP Prayagraj, while S. Anand will be SP Shahjahanpur, R.P. Singh is SP Sitapur, L.R. Kumar is Deputy Inspector General of Police Vigilance Establishment Lucknow, Vikrant Veer is SP Hathras, Gaurav Banswa is the Superintendent of Police in the Director General of Crime Headquarters, Lucknow.

Earlier, on Sunday night, the state government had transferred seven IPS officers in the state.