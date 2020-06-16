STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad HC grants bail to state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

Lallu has been in jail since May 21, 2020, when he was arrested by the police in Lucknow in connection with a case registered against him at Hazratganj Police Station.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:10 PM

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, in case pertaining to furnishing false information, criminal conspiracy, etc. related to the arrangement of buses by Congress for transporting migrant labourers.

A bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi granted bail to Lallu with certain conditions. The High Court directed Lallu to file an undertaking to the effect that he shall not seek any adjournment on the dates fixed for evidence when the witnesses are present in court.

"In case of default of this condition, it shall be open for the trial court to treat it as abuse of liberty of bail and pass orders in accordance with the law," the High Court stated in its order.

The court directed the applicant to remain present before the trial court on each date fixed, either personally or through counsel, and added that in case of his absence, without sufficient cause, the trial court may proceed against him under Section 229-A of the Indian Penal Code.

"The applicant shall remain present, in person, before the trial court on the dates fixed for (i) opening of the case, (ii) framing of charge and (iii) recording of statement under Section 313 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," the order said.

Lallu has been in jail since May 21, 2020, when he was arrested by the police in Lucknow in connection with a case registered against him at Hazratganj Police Station.

According to the police, a case was filed against Lallu under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including furnishing false information, act endangering life or personal safety of others, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, etc.

Lallu was arrested twice on May 20, first in Agra for protest against the Uttar Pradesh government for not granting permission to allow buses arranged by the party to ferry migrants to their homes in Rajasthan.

He was later granted bail by an Agra court and released from the jail. However, he was arrested again by a team of Lucknow Police in a second case filed in connection with the bus row. 

