Army surveys Assam’s oil well fire site for bailey bridge

GUWAHATI: The Army will construct a bailey bridge over the natural pond near the oil well site at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district where a massive fire broke out on June 9 and is still raging.

A team from the Army’s 3 Corps carried out a survey on Tuesday, a statement issued by oil exploration major Oil India Limited (OIL) said. It did not elaborate but the step is apparently for accessibility to the site of incident.

"Vehicles sent to 3 Corps Indian Army at Misamari for mobilising material and personnel reached Misamari and loading is in progress," the statement said.

A team of experts from Singapore-based firm Alert visited the site on Tuesday to assess the preparation for capping the well. The first load of equipment, mobilized from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's Rajahmundry asset, was offloaded on Tuesday morning at the OIL's CMT Yard, Duliajan for inspection by experts. The second load of equipment being brought from the same place was in transit.

"Testing job is in progress for the second OIL CMT high-discharge water pump of capacity 2500 GPM to be used for well control operation. Civil work is in progress for digging/extension of the second CMT water reservoir (Capacity 12000 KL) near kill pump area to accommodate more volume of water. Delivery lines laying work is in progress from river bank station to the reservoir," the statement said.

The fire was caused by a blowout – or uncontrolled emission of natural gas – that occurred on May 27 at the oil well. The fire is still raging as natural gas is being fed by the well's oil.

Two firefighters of the OIL had lost their lives in the inferno. The Central and Assam governments besides the OIL already ordered separate probes into the incident.

