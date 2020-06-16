STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Free poet Varavara Rao, professor GN Saibaba: 100 intellectuals appeal to President, CJI

Rao, a public intellectual and civil rights activist, has shown a commitment to working for the oppressed, the academics said.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 100 intellectuals from around the globe have appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Justice of India S A Bobde for the release of differently-abled professor G N Saibaba and octogenarian poet Varavara Rao amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The signatories include academicians like Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, Nancy Fraser, Indrani Chatterjee, Suvir Kaul, Wendy Brown and Homi K Bhabha, among others.

They said Rao and Saibaba were imprisoned on ‘fabricated’ charges.

In view of the duo’s deteriorating health conditions, the Covid outbreak in prison posed an increased danger to their lives and they should be immediately released on bail, the signatories said.

Saibaba who suffers from a number of life-threatening ailments including acute pancreatitis, cardiac complications, hypertension and impacted gallbladder stone, has lost most of the functioning of both his hands since he was imprisoned, the letter said.

The continued negligence of jail authorities is ‘effectively a death sentence’ for him during the pandemic, the letter added.

“Jail authorities have not permitted him to send or receive letters in his native tongue, Telugu. Even when his mother visited him, they insisted that he speak to her only in English despite the fact that she does not speak the language. Now she is on her deathbed, battling terminal cancer, while her son languishes in jail, a political prisoner denied medical care,” the appeal said.

Rao, a public intellectual and civil rights activist, has shown a commitment to working for the oppressed, the academics said.

With Maharashtra being a Covid epicentre, Rao, who suffers from multiple ailments, should be immediately released, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G N Saibaba Varavara Rao Coronavirus COVID-19 S A Bobde Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • l narasimhamurthy
    What about their "Moist Link"?
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp