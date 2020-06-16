Guwahati diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 16th June 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:57 AM

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

IIT-Guwahati improves NIRF ranking
IIT-Guwahati was ranked seventh with a score of 74.90 among all engineering institutes, according to India Rankings 2020 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework. It improved its score from 70.87 in 2019 to 74.90 this year. The institute also achieved the best ever rank of 7th in the ‘Overall’ category. Last year, it was ranked 9th. “This is recognition of the commitment, hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, staff and all stakeholders,” IIT-Guwahati director Prof. TG Sitharam said.

Mutton prices come down
Finally, meat lovers in the city may feel relieved. Apparently, prodded by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the Greater Guwahati Qureshi Meat Shoppers’ Association has fixed the price of mutton at `650 a kg. During the Covid lockdown, mutton was a rarity in the city and its price had shot up to `1,000-1,200 a kg. Goats in Guwahati are slaughtered at a government facility. The price of chicken has also spiralled. Broiler chicken (whole) is `200 a kg and dressed chicken is `300 a kg. Prior to lockdown, the prices were `120 and `200. Along with meat, the prices of vegetables have also increased due to limited supply of essentials to the Assam capital. Locals appealed to civic authorities to regulate the prices of essentials in the city.

Leopard hacked to death, 6 arrested
A leopard was hacked to death by a mob which also chopped off its nails, tail and other body parts in Guwahati last week. After killing the wild cat at Katahbari locality, the mob took out a march. The people were furious as the leopard had killed livestock. Six people were arrested by the police in connection with the incident. Leopard killings are very common in Assam. These wild cats often come down the hills in search of food and get killed. Wildlife activists say leopards maintain the balance by preying on monkeys. If there are no leopards, monkeys will play havoc, they warned.

Man killed during a tiff, CM orders probe
The murder of a man in broad daylight prompted Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to order a probe by the CID which arrested five accused. Rituparna Pegu, who hailed from Dhemaji district, had come to Guwahati to make a living. On that fateful day, he had picked up an altercation with the accused persons at a home furnishing shop over a petty issue and it led to the murder. Pegu worked in the shop but lost his job during lockdown. Several outfits protested the killing and demanded death penalty to all the accused persons.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

