STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Matter of serious national concern': Congress leader Anand Sharma on violent India-China faceoff

The face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that the violent clash between the Chinese and Indian Army in Ladakh is a matter of serious national concern and that India's security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

"The violent clash between the Chinese and Indian Army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh causing the death of an Indian Commanding Officer and Jawans is a matter of serious national concern. India's security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable," Sharma tweeted.

READ| Indian Army officer, two jawans killed in clashes with PLA, casualties on Chinese side too

"India stands united behind our armed forces. The country must be taken into confidence urgently. In a Parliamentary democracy, it is expected of the government to brief the leadership of the political parties of the ground situation, considering the grave implications," he added.

The face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel. The Indian Army said that "casualties were suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The face-off took place on Monday night, as per the Indian Army.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a statement and added that senior military officials of the two sides are currently engaged in a meeting to defuse the situation.

After 1975, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border leading to casualties. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India china standoff Ladakh standoff Anand Sharma Galwan Valley
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp