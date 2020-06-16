Sangh affiliate wants Indian firm instead of Chinese giant for for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when ‘Boycott China’ chorus is getting louder, a Chinese multinational construction company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a big contract worth Rs1,126 crore for Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Expressing displeasure, the RSS affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch said that the contract for such projects should be given to Indian companies.

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co. Ltd. (STEC) emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the 5.6-km underground section between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

However, an NCRTC spokesperson said that he would not like to comment on the matter as the bid is still under evaluation process.

“We will only comment when the bid process will be finalised,” he added.

Five national and multinational bidders including L&T, Tata Projects Limited , participated in the bid. NCRTC had invited global bids for the first underground civil construction package in November last year and the technical bids for this contract package were opened on March 16.

The scope of work includes design and construction of twin tunnels from near New Ashok Nagar DN Ramp to Sahibabad UP Ramp and one underground station at Anand Vihar.

Ashwani Mahajan, Co-convenor, Swadeshi Jagran Manch said that the tender for such projects should go to an Indian company.

“The government is promoting ‘Make in India’ and construction of such big projects should be handled by a Indian company. Government authorities in the past as well have cancelled some tenders to promote ‘Make in India’,” he said.