Scientists in India working to develop vaccine to combat COVID-19: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari has said that several Indian scientists and institutions are working to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that several Indian scientists and institutions are working to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19.

"I have heard that a lot of experiments in the US have been successfully implemented. In India also a lot of institutions and scientists are working on it. We are waiting for the vaccine," he said while addressing MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in Post-COVID World event.

"At the same time, we are facing an economic war. Not only India but the whole world is facing this problem. I feel that the way in which the whole world now has a lot of reaction about China..the whole world is now interested to find out some new option for them," he added.

"I feel that India is definitely going to be a very good, viable option for all the investors in the world," Gadkari added.

Commenting upon the decision to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Gadkari had stated "Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had decided to hike MSP. I have not made any statements about decreasing MSP. This has been falsely attributed to me and I feel bad about it. Farmers should stay away from the wrong news. The Central government has always protected farmers and will continue doing so."

This comes in the backdrop of media reports quoting him that the government's minimum support prices for agriculture crops are way higher than domestic market prices and international rates which can create an "economic crisis" in the country.

