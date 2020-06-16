STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shivraj had shared fake video of Rahul, will file FIR: Digvijay Singh

A day earlier, police had registered an FIR against Singh and 11 others for allegedly circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement on liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

Published: 16th June 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said he would lodge an FIR against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for "sharing a fake video" of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A day earlier, police had registered an FIR against Singh and 11 others for allegedly circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement on liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

"I will lodge an FIR against Shivraj for sharing a fake video in a tweet at the same police station, where BJP leaders went to file an FIR against me," Singh tweeted and attached a news item containing a tweet of Chouhan dated May 16, 2019 and Rahul Gandhi's video.

Chouhan's tweet reads: "What is this? Rahul ji, you have changed the Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister for not waiving off loans of farmers on time, at least in speech.

Only a great person like you can do such things in a jiffy".

According to the news piece, Chouhan's reaction was to the 13-second video of Rahul Gandhi in which the latter purportedly says, "Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel ji, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Hukum Singh Karada ji".

The speech was reportedly given by Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Neemuch (MP) on May 14, 2019.

The news item tagged by Singh also mentions a link of Rahul Gandhi's "original" speech in which he purportedly said, "Kamal Nath ji, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel ji, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Hukum Singh Karada ji, PC Sharma ji".

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Singh was raking up an old tweet to "hide" his mistake of circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement on liquor policy of the erstwhile Kamal Nath government.

"He should apologise right away.

If there was such a tweet (of Chouhan) then what was he (Singh) doing at that time? Now, he is talking like this when his mistake was caught," he said.

Singh, MP Congress' social media coordinator Avinash Kadbe and ten others were booked on Monday under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (public mischief) and 465 (forgery) on a complaint lodged by BJP leaders.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digvijay Singh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp