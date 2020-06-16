STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Secretariat has become centre of corruption: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its functioning, saying that the state Secretariat has become a centre of corruption in the state.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its functioning, saying that the state Secretariat has become a centre of corruption in the state.

In a tweet Priyanka Gandhi said, "In the government, the Secretariat has become centre of corruption, the scam in the Animal Husbandry department has exposed the system."

"In the state secretariat, corruption has been going on. Are the chief minister and ministers not aware of it? If so, then there is a question mark on the government's functioning," added Priyanka Gandhi.

Her remark came after the UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested seven people, including the private secretary of a minister of state, for duping people for promising to award them contracts.

The STF said 14 people, including some journalists and staff of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat were involved in duping an Indore-based trader, Manjit Singh Bhatia, for a fodder supply contract. Bhatia was allegedly duped of Rs 9.72 crore by the conmen.

The STF official said the home guard and the driver and other staff helped Ashish Rai in misleading the complainant and procured Rs 9.72 crore with the promise to provide the contract.

The accused had easy access to the secretariat and even used a room there as their office, which made people believe that they were capable of awarding government contracts.

The STF official said they tried to threaten the complainant when he demanded his money back. The accused got an Azamgarh criminal to issue threats to Bhatia.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at the Hazratganj police station on Saturday night when the complainant's allegation was found true during initial investigation.

They have been booked on charges of fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust, impersonation and criminal conspiracy, as well as Prevention of Corruption Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Secretariat Uttar Pradesh Politics
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp