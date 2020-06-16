Woman jumps to death from 7th floor of Noida hospital

NOIDA: A 22-year-old woman admitted to ESIC Hospital in Sector-24 here since June 14 committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the hospital. The incident was reported on Tuesday and the girl was said to be a suspected coronavirus patient. She had completed B.Com this year itself.
Noida DCP Sankalp Sharma said, "A young girl identified as Kanchan committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the hospital. We are talking to the family and the cause is being ascertained."
The body was sent to JIMS Hospital in Greater Noida and was handed over to the family after taking the sample. Police said they will be able to tell whether the girl was corona positive or not only after receiving the test reports.
