BJP leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat arrested for assaulting public servant, gets bail

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Forty-year-old Tik Tok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat who was caught on camera slapping and thrashing a market committee secretary with a slipper in full public view was on Wednesday arrested in the case. She was later produced in court at Hisar and granted bail.

Police sources said Phogat was arrested around noon on Wednesday twelve days after the incident that took place at the Balsamand grain market during her visit. Then she was produced by the police in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shifa in Hisar. The police sought her remand on the plea that she assaulted a public servant on duty but she was granted bail.

Confirming that Phogat was arrested, her advocate Dileep Jakhar said he opposed the plea of the police on the grounds that cross cases have been registered on complaints of both Phogat and the market committee secretary Sultan Singh. The court granted bail to her on a bond of Rs 30,000.

A case on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, assault and 506 criminal intimidation was registered against Phogat by the police on June 5.

Singh had lodged a complaint against Phogat in which he denied making any indecent remarks against her and accused her of beating him up. Also, in a counter case, Singh was booked on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and act with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman on a complaint filed by Phogat.

Earlier, Binain Khap, a prominent khap of the state, had given an ultimatum of a week to the BJP government in the state to arrest Phogat else it would call for a strike.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, Phogat was seen slapping a government official and then beating him with a slipper in full public view. She had accused the officer of using derogatory language against her.

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections from Adampur in Hisar district, a seat which was retained by senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who is the younger son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.