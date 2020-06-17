STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Awadhesh Narain Singh appointed as Acting Chairman of Bihar Vidhan Parishad

Notably, Singh who has in the past also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet had previously headed the Vidhan Parishad for five years.

Published: 17th June 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narain Singh has been appointed as the Acting Chairman of the state legislative council in Bihar, official sources said here on Wednesday.

A recommendation to the effect has been sent to Governor Phagu Chauhan, they said. The Upper House had been headless for more than a month as the term of JD(U) leader Haroon Rashid, who was the Deputy Chairman but had been officiating as the Chairman for close to three years, expired in May.

Notably, Singh who has in the past also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet had previously headed the Vidhan Parishad for five years.

Known to be close to the Bihar chief minister, he was unanimously elected as the Chairman in 2012 and held the post for the BJP till the expiry of his tenure as MLC in 2017.

Although he got re-elected to the legislative council again, the post of the Chairman became a major bone of contention between the JD(U), and Lalu Prasads RJD which was then sharing power with Nitish Kumars party.

The RJD had contended that despite being the party with more MLAs it had agreed to JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary becoming the Speaker of the assembly and, hence, it expected the chief minister to return the favour by appointing one of its MLCs as the Chairman.

Relations between the two allies had evidently begun to sour, ending in Kumar breaking away and returning to the NDA a few months later.

Appointment of a full-time Chairman has, however, remained a political hot potato.

Nonetheless, having an Acting Chairman was necessary for convening a session of the House, whenever it was scheduled.

Meanwhile, elections for nine vacant seats in the legislative council, including the one which was held by Haroon have been announced and voting is scheduled to take place on July 6.

Filing of nominations would begin with the issuing of notification on Thursday.

All major parties are yet to decide their candidates though the NDA, which held all the nine vacant seats, may have to concede a few to the RJD-led opposition because of the changed arithmetic in the Vidhan Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Awadhesh Narain Singh
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp