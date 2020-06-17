STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bow to families': Amit Shah says India indebted to soldiers' sacrifice in Ladakh

In a series of tweets, Shah said the pain of losing the brave soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan cannot be put in words.

Published: 17th June 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India will always remain indebted to its soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan protecting the country's territory, and their bravery reflects the country's commitment towards the motherland.

"India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

The home minister said the nation salutes the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure.

READ| Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff

"Their bravery reflects India's commitment towards her land," he said, adding, "I bow to the families who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes".

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain.

He also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, Modi said in his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus.

The opposition had been questioning the government's "silence" on the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

