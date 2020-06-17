STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 crisis: No devotees allowed to attend Rath Yatra in Siliguri

It is to mention that devotees from several parts of North Bengal and countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh usually take part in the festival.

Published: 17th June 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Construction of chariots underway in full swing for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri on Friday

Construction of chariots underway in full swing for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri on Friday | Irfana

By ANI

SILIGURI: Ahead of Rath Yatra festival in Siliguri, the Iskcon temple authorities announced that people will not be allowed to attend this year's Chariot festival in wake of the situation arising due to COVID-19 crisis.

The yatra will not be celebrated in a grand manner this year and the rituals will be held inside the temple, maintaining social distancing and following all coronavirus guidelines, said Nama Krishna Das, Public Relation Officer of Iskcon Siliguri.

"The 30th year of World-famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be celebrated on June 23. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, devotees will not be allowed inside the temple premises to combat COVID-19. The temple members will be performing the puja wearing masks and gloves," he said.

It is to mention that devotees from several parts of North Bengal and countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh usually take part in the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rath Yatra coronavirus Rath Yatra in Siliguri
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp