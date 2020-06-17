COVID-19 crisis: No devotees allowed to attend Rath Yatra in Siliguri

By ANI

SILIGURI: Ahead of Rath Yatra festival in Siliguri, the Iskcon temple authorities announced that people will not be allowed to attend this year's Chariot festival in wake of the situation arising due to COVID-19 crisis.

The yatra will not be celebrated in a grand manner this year and the rituals will be held inside the temple, maintaining social distancing and following all coronavirus guidelines, said Nama Krishna Das, Public Relation Officer of Iskcon Siliguri.

"The 30th year of World-famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be celebrated on June 23. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, devotees will not be allowed inside the temple premises to combat COVID-19. The temple members will be performing the puja wearing masks and gloves," he said.

It is to mention that devotees from several parts of North Bengal and countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh usually take part in the festival.