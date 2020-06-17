STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors, nurses are corona warriors who need to be protected: Supreme Court

The apex court was informed by the Delhi government counsel that after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to LNJP Hospital in Delhi, things are being improved.

Published: 17th June 2020

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 testing during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai Tuesday June 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that Doctors and nurses are corona warriors and need to be protected even as the Delhi government informed that it is committed to patient care, managing of bodies and raising the number of COVID-19 tests.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah was informed by the Delhi government counsel that after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to LNJP Hospital here, things are being improved.

On June 12, the top court, while taking note of the reports of 'horrific scenes' at Delhi's COVID-19 dedicated LNJP hospital where bodies are being stacked next to coronavirus patients, had said it indicated the 'sorry state of affairs' in government hospitals.

It had directed Chief Secretaries of the NCT, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat to take "remedial action" ensuring proper management of patients at hospitals.

