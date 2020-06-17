Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Gehlot offers corona test to other states

CM Ashok Gehlot has offered to help the neighbouring states of UP, Delhi, MP, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat with up to 5,000 coronavirus tests per day. The state has attracted positive attention for its ‘Bhilwara Model’ with a large number of tests and high recovery rate during the coronavirus crisis. Now, it has offered to conduct coronavirus tests for people from other states too. Gehlot said the state government is ready to cooperate with neighbouring states ‘like a good neighbour’ in these troubled times. Rajasthan already has a testing capacity of 25,000 tests per day.

Rajasthan looking to lure European investors

Businesses across the world are planning to diversify manufacturing bases due to the Covid-19 crisis. Rajasthan is aiming to cash in on the changing dynamic by offering the best opportunity to investors. The top bureaucrats of the state, including Chief Secretary DB Gupta, had a web interaction with ambassadors, diplomats, and business representatives from seven European countries on Tuesday. The webinar was attended by over 30 firms across various sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Agro, Fertilisers, Cement, etc. Gupta briefed them about the opportunities and advantages of investing in Rajasthan citing its transparent and attractive policy framework of incentives. Officials said major re-alignments are expected in the international business environment and Rajasthan is an apt destination.

World’s largest bird feeling at home

Ostrich, considered the largest bird species on earth, belongs to the African continent. However, it seems to be feeling at home in Jaipur. Avantika, a female ostrich at the Jaipur Zoo, has laid eight eggs. She is one of the two female ostriches brought from Chennai recently to accompany the male ostrich Bahubali. This is the first time that an ostrich has laid eggs in the state of Rajasthan. Arvind Mathur, Senior Veterinary Officer of Jaipur Zoo, said that the zoo has first brought in the pair of Bahubali and another female called Devasena. However, Devasena died within a few days of coming here.

Rajasthan MLAs give boost to hotel industry

The political tussle in Rajasthan has given the bleeding hospitality and tourism sector a shot in the arm. Both main political parties of the state have booked their MLAs in luxury hotels due to the fear of horse-trading and poaching from the other side ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. While the Congress has booked JW Marriot for its MLAs, the lawmakers from BJP have checked into Crown Plaza hotel from Tuesday. While some Congress MLAs are busy doing yoga and play sports, others prefer to stay fit by cycling. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also seen kicking a football with the Congress MLAs.

