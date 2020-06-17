LAC clash: RSS condemns China's 'aggressive and violent work'

By PTI

NAGPUR: The RSS on Wednesday strongly condemned the "aggressive and violent work of the Chinese government and its Army", in first comments on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in the clash along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the borders and extended condolences to their families.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

The RSS issued a joint statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Twitter, deploring Chinese actions.

"RSS bows before the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the integrity and self-respect of the country in Galwan region in Ladakh.

"We on behalf of the country express condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers.

We condemn the aggressive and violent work of Chinese government and Chinese army," said the statement.

The Nagpur-headquartered organisation said the people of India stand unitedly behind the government and the Army.

"In this difficult time, we citizens of India, are completely standing with the Indian Army and government," the RSS said.