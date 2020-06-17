Ladakh violence: Shock, grief and cries of revenge in the villages of martyred soldiers 

Express News Service

RANCHI/PATNA: Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha, 26, who was killed in the violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, had become the father of a daughter just 17 days ago.

Ojha belonged to Dihari village in Sahibganj district in Jharkhand and had joined the Bihar Regiment in 2011. His father Ravi Shankar Ojha is a farmer.

According to family members, Ojha had last visited home five months ago on vacation.

He last talked to his family about 15 days ago. Ojha’s mother Bhawani Devi was informed about her son’s death over the phone by an Army officer on Tuesday afternoon.

Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Varun Ranjan, however, said he had not received any official communiqué from the Army so far and was informed by the family members.

A pall of gloom descended on Dibhara-Parsa village in Saran district of Bihar on Tuesday evening as the news of the martyrdom of Sunil Kumar Rai reached.

Rai, the eldest son of retired armyman Sukh Deo Rai, was among the 20 soldiers killed in the clash with Chinese forces. Sunil’s wife Menaka received the message of his martyrdom from a district official. His mother fainted after hearing about the death of her son. The family cursed China as they wept inconsolably.

Rai has a 3-year-old daughter. His father now works in Kolkata after retiring from the army 12 years ago.

Villagers and neighbours gathered at his residence after hearing the news and raised anti-China slogans demanding revenge.

