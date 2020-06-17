STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra doing aggressive testing, ramping up health infrastructure: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The CM said more than 17 lakh migrant workers have been sent back to their native places from Maharashtra.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has been testing samples aggressively and tracing new cases under 'chase the virus' strategy, and has also ramped up health infrastructure, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

With this strategy, the virus spread has been significantly contained in Dharavi, the biggest and thickly-populated slum sprawl in Mumbai, an official release quoted Thackeray telling the prime minister.

Worst hit by the pandemic, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally stood at 1,13,445 and fatalities 5,537, the highest in the country, as on June 16.

Earlier in the day, the PM held online consultations with chief ministers and representatives of 14 states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of his sixth round of such interactions.

During the meeting, Thackeray sought the Centre's permission to allow use of certain drugs in treatment of COVID-19 disease.

He also demanded more PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators, especially for rural areas.

The chief minister told the PM that huge health infrastructure has been created in Maharashtra in the last two-and-a-half months, including field hospitals with overall capacity of three lakh beds.

"Earlier there were three isolation hospitals, one laboratory, and capacity of 350 beds to tackle the pandemic, but now there are 97 laboratories, 282 dedicated COVID hospitals, 434 dedicated COVID health centres, and 1,631 dedicated COVID centres.

In all the 36 districts of the state, there are 2,349 COVID facilities now. At present, there are 2,81,290 isolation beds, 37,845 oxygen beds, and 7,982 ICU beds. The number of quarantine facilities is 1,549 with 80,000 beds," he said.

The CM said MOUs worth Rs 16,000 crore were signed earlier this week with investors to give a boost to the economic cycle.

"This will provide employment opportunities to 14,000 people," he said.

Thackeray demanded that nationalised banks be directed to provide immediate loans to farmers.

He told the PM that there should be uniformity in examination schedule across the country.

When Modi talked about the clashes in Ladakh, Thackeray expressed confidence that the country would firmly deal with the issue under Modi's leadership.

He also informed the PM about "massive" health facilities being created at the Nehru Science Centre, Racecourse, BKC, Goregaon Exhibition Centre in Mumbai and other places.

The CM said more than 17 lakh migrant workers have been sent back to their native places from Maharashtra.

"Under the 'Vande Bharat' mission, 78 flights have brought 12,974 passengers to Mumbai from other countries. Till July 1, 80 more flights are expected," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra COVID 19 cases testing
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp