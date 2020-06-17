STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nation will always remember exemplary courage of soldiers in Ladakh clash: President Ram Nath Kovind

As many as 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent clash between the Chinese and Indian armies on Monday night.

Published: 17th June 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:47 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he bowed to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, in the clash with China in Ladakh's Galwan valley, to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity.

All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces.

"Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families, the President tweeted.

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Kovind said in another tweet.

