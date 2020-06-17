STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We've been dealing with the Chinese the wrong way: Experts

BR Deepak, Chairperson of the Institute of Chinese and South Asian Studies at JNU, said the situation has arisen due to the balance of power being tilted in China’s favour.

Published: 17th June 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley turning leading to casualties on both sides, experts say a complete overhaul of policy is the only way forward in India-China relations.

“We have been dealing with the Chinese in the wrong way. What happened on Monday was unfortunate. I think that the fact that such an incident has happened despite military-level engagement with our neighbour is evidence that more engagement must be taken up politically and diplomatically,” a former ambassador to China said.

BR Deepak, Chairperson of the Institute of Chinese and South Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the situation has arisen due to the balance of power being tilted in China’s favour. “It is important to relook at the policy. The balance of power is heavily tilted in China’s favour. Even on the negotiation table, the odds are with the Chinese. We must engage in a way where both India and China are equals,” he said.

While 20 Indians have been killed in the latest clash, the number of PLA casualties has not been confirmed yet. Debashis Chaudhari of the Institute of Chinese Studies has a slightly different opinion on how India should approach relations with China.

COLUMN | Soft voice, big stick: India must remember Teddy Roosevelt while dealing with China

“It is beyond me as to how the Chinese are reacting, especially in the time of a global pandemic. The two sides must act as maturely as they had during the informal talks. Also, PM Narendra Modi should use the friendly relations he has developed with Xi Jinping to leverage a breakthrough in the talks,” he said.

