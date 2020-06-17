STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi asks officials to create work plan to deal with COVID-19 challenges in western UP

The chief minister asked the officials to prepare the work plan by Wednesday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Published: 17th June 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials concerned to prepare a work plan to deal with challenges posed by COVID-19 in the western districts of the state.

The chief minister asked the officials to prepare the work plan by Wednesday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

He asked them to prepare the work plan for the western districts of the state including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar district), Hapur, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, and to pay special attention on medical institutes -- both government and private, Awasthi said.

The state, while confronting the coronavirus, had earlier faced challenges posed first by the 'Jamaatis', and then of the infection, followed by the one of over 35 to 36 lakh migrant workers and labourers returning to Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi said.

He said the state overcame all challenges with the help of multi-layered testing. The Tablighi Jamaat had held a congregation of its members in Delhi in March.

Many of the members returned to their homes across the country, carrying the coronavirus infection.

Uttar Pradesh was among the states which quarantined a large number of them after the event in March.

Awasthi said the challenge, now, is of western districts where senior IAS officers and medical department officials have been sent by the government.

He said the chief minister has directed the chief secretary and the principal secretary (health) to review the medical facilities of these districts and increase the number of medical staff, if required.

While reviewing the 'Unlock' arrangements, the chief minister has expressed concern over the infection which is coming in the state from outside and has directed for increasing the hospital bed capacity in western districts and further strengthening the surveillance arrangements for checking the spread of infection, Awasthi said.

The chief minister also reviewed the emergency services in the non-COVID hospitals and proper testing.

He has asked for using public address system for creating awareness and apprising the public about the infection and precautions necessary to check its spread, Awasthi said.

So far, 1,651 Shramik Special trains have brought back migrant labourers and workers to their homes in Uttar Pradesh from different states while 31 trains have taken the workers and labourers engaged in brick kilns of the state to their native places, Awasthi said.

Arrangements are being made for 47 more trains to take such brick kiln workers to their native states, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp