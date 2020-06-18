STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP to deliver PM Narendra Modi’s letter, list of Mamata Banerjee government’s failures

BJP is informing people about the Mamata Banerjee government's alleged failure to address several issues including Cyclone Amphan and COVID.  

BJP workers clash with police personnel during a protest in Kolkata on Wednesday.

BJP workers clash with police personnel during a protest in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the BJP kicked off a campaign on Wednesday to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to citizens highlighting the milestones achieved by of BJP-led government in the centre.   

The party is also informing people about the Mamata Banerjee government’s alleged failure to address several issues including Cyclone Amphan and COVID.  

The BJP workers have been asked to conduct door-to-door campaign targeting all households in their areas and distribute PM’s letter and the list of state government’s alleged failures. “We are aiming to reach out to all households other than those in containment zones. Our goal is to make people aware of the PM’s message and his plan for building a Shining India,’’ said BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh.

According to party sources, booth level workers will visit houses and deliver the PM’s letter physically. "In containment zones, the letter will be delivered electronically and on social media platforms,’’ said a BJP leader. The BJP will also highlight how the Bengal government is not allowing central projects like Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kishan to be implemented in the state.

"There are about nine months left to the crucial 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal. We secured a deep inroad in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by taking our tally to 18 from 2 seats," said the BJP leader.  “Now we are eyeing the assembly elections to overthrown the Trinamool Congress government.

We have decided to revive our political activities across the state after a pause of three months triggered
by the lockdown. Ghosh and other leaders of the party launched the campaign to deliver the PM’s letter in Howrah. 

