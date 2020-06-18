STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia and India are: Aus envoy

In the meantime, Australia and India have a shared interest in ensuring that no one power dominates the Indo-Pacific.

Published: 18th June 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

scott morrison with PM Modi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Modi. (File photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China is not as committed as Australia and India to the established body of rules and norms, that have underpinned the post-World War II era, which needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry O'Farrell said on Wednesday.

He asserted that Beijing's moves to unilaterally alter the status quo in South China Sea are not in line with consensus building and dialogue.

In his address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, the Australian High Commissioner to India said India and Australia have similar shared worries.

"The rise of China has been, on the whole, a very good thing for humanity. China's economic rise has lifted millions from poverty and driven economic growth globally," he said.

But with power comes responsibility and the established body of rules and norms that have underpinned the post-World War II era of relative peace, stability and prosperity needs to be protected.

"We have reason, unfortunately, to worry that Beijing is not as committed to this framework as we are," O'Farrell said.

"The most persistent and concerning of these is China's nine dash line claim over the entire South China Sea and its move to unilaterally alter the status quo in that region.

These moves are not consistent with consensus building and dialogue, both principles Australia and India value highly,' he said adding that this may change.

In the meantime, Australia and India have a shared interest in ensuring that no one power dominates the Indo-Pacific and that the voices of small, medium and emerging powers still can shape and influence the region, the Australian envoy said.

"This shared vision for a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific has underpinned the remarkable growth in our bilateral defence relationship," he said.

O'Farrell's remarks come amid a tense stand off between India and China in eastern Ladakh where a fierce clash between the troops of both countries claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

The casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known.

However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35.

It is worth reflecting that only twenty years ago the Australia-India bilateral defence relationship was nearly non-existent, the Australian envoy said.

"Today it is a hive of activity and full of energy and purpose. We are among each others' top three or four most important defence partners," he said.

"And just last year we held our largest ever defence exercise (AUSINDEX), which included anti-submarine warfare serials  the kind of exercise that only the closest of partners carry out," O'Farrell said.

India and Australia are also gripped with a similar sense of shared purpose as they grapple with the implications of creeping authoritarianism and the risks it poses of democracy, transparency and openness, he said.

"We have well and truly moved past the three Cs of Cricket, Commonwealth and Curry. The future of the relationship, in my view, is better described as the four Ds -- Defence, Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti (what Australians call mateship)," he said.

His remarks come days after India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, signed seven key agreements including a landmark pact for reciprocal access to military bases and another on rare earth minerals during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China India Australia
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp