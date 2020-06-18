Clarify quarantine protocol for asymptomatic patients: SC tells UP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit in two weeks, clarifying whether Noida officials were quarantining COVID-19 asymptomatic people.



The court also took a grim view of reports about a pregnant woman’s death due to non-availability of hospital beds.

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan sought direction on easing of movement in the national capital region. When the bench queried the UP government counsel if borders had been opened, he said they were open for essential services and the National Highways were also open.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan intervened to say Noida had adopted a different procedure in connection with institutional quarantine and home quarantine.

“Don’t put asymptomatic people in hospitals. It will create a problem,” the bench observed.



Sankaranarayanan argued that practice was causing deaths, and cited the death of a pregnant woman as she could not get a hospital bed.

On this the Bench said, “Don’t be in a denial mode,” and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the matter.

