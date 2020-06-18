STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: CAPFs report 110 fresh cases, tally over 2,380

A CRPF personnel wearing a facemask stands guard during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar

Representational Image. (Photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI: The paramilitary forces or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) witnessed 110 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of such cases among the five forces to over 2,380, according to official data.

The forces -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB -- have so far witnessed 17 deaths due to the disease.

The Border Security Force (BSF) reported 53 fresh coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Twenty-four troops of the about 2.5-lakh-personnel-strong force also recovered from the disease during the period.

A maximum of 37 fresh cases was reported from various BSF battalions based in Tripura, a senior official said.

  The force that guards the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh has reported a total of 680 cases of the infection till now, of which 502 have been cured, a latest data said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that guards over 60 airports in the country, apart from other vital installations, reported 18 new cases.

It has a total of 526 COVID-19 cases, of which 311 have been cured.

The maximum of eight fresh cases were reported from the CISF unit that guards the Madras High Court.

A total of 38 personnel from this unit have contracted the virus.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China reported 14 new coronavirus cases and has a total of 250 such cases now.

A total of 197 ITBP personnel have been cured from the disease, the data said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that guards the open Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan reported two fresh COVID-19 cases.

It has a total of 121 such cases.

Only 32 SSB personnel are under treatment at present while the rest have recovered from the disease, the data said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, reported 31 new coronavirus cases.

The force has 815 cases of the infection and 440 of its personnel have been cured of it, according to the data accessed by PTI.

The data said these forces have a total of 2,389 COVID-19 cases, of which 843 are active.

Of the 17 deaths in the CAPFs due to the disease, the CRPF has suffered six, CISF five, BSF three, SSB two and ITBP one.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law-and-order management, border-guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist and disaster rescue-and-relief operations under the command of the Union home ministry.

