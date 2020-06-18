STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: BJP MLAs confined to university campus till Rajya Sabha polls

Sources in the party revealed that all 26 BJP MLAs will stay in hostel rooms of the school till RS polls are conducted and leave the campus only for polling on Friday. 

Published: 18th June 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand, the BJP has put all its MLAs in political quarantine at the campus of Sarla Birla University in the outskirts of Ranchi after a meeting of NDA alliance partners was held to discuss poll strategy on Wednesday. Sources in the party revealed that all 26 BJP MLAs will stay in hostel rooms of the school till RS polls are conducted and leave the campus only for polling on Friday. 

According to the party sources, they will also not be allowed to interact with anyone, including media persons even through mobile phones. Meanwhile, BJP National Vice President Om Mathur and National General Secretary Arun Singh reached here from a chartered flight to hold the meeting to discuss the strategy for the RS Polls. Notably, the meeting was attended by all 26 MLAs of BJP and 2 AJSU MLAs - Sudesh Mahto and Lambodar Mahto.

State BJP Vice President Pradeep Verma however, called it a normal process saying that the party already has required numbers. “This not happening for the first time, earlier also we used to gather at a point and discuss various issues related to RS polls. This time situation is abnormal due to the outbreak of coronavirus and hence such an arrangement was made for the MLAs,” said Verma. Earlier, such meetings were held in BJP headquarters, but since hotels are also closed, the meeting is being held in this school, he clarified.

The decision apparently is taken in the backdrop of the ruling alliance’s aggressiveness on gathering support for Congress nominee for RS polls Shahjada Anwar. Congress leaders have repeatedly been saying that they have fielded their candidate under a strategy and Jharkhand, as earlier, will give shocking results this time also.

“Most of the time, Jharkhand has given shocking results in RS polls. This time also, I believe that the State will witness shocking result,” said senior Congress leader and Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam. Several independents, as well as those attached with one or another political party, have been contacted for voting in favour of the Congress nominee, he added.

Alam claimed that the Congress has adequate numbers to win a seat in RS polls. Notably, support of at last 27 legislators is required to win a seat in 79 members Jharkhand Assembly after Chief Minister Hemant Soren resigned from Dumka constituency and Bermo MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh died after prolonged illness. JMM, already having 29 MLAs, therefore its nominee Shibu Soren is all set to get nominated for RS.

BJP, currently having 26 MLAs, has the support of AJSU and the two independent MLAs Saryu Roy and Amit Yadav to reach the magic number of 27, required for winning a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand. If all put together, it makes 30, three more than the required number.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs and if somehow it manages to get the support of one MLA each from RJD and CPI (ML) and remaining two MLAs of JMM along with independents Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, it has only 21 MLAs.

Meanwhile, JMM General Secretary and party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya has accused BJP of violating the provisions of disaster management act by assembling its MLAs and several others at one place forcefully. In a formal complied lodged with the the Chief Election Commissioner, Bhattacharya has demanded immediate action against university management and release of MLAs from the campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha polls Jharkhand rajya sabha polls
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp