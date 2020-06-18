STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demands more ventilators from Centre

In his presentation to PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray demanded for ventilators and other health equipment and requested permission for usage of some medicine as a treatment against COVID-19.

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference meeting that the state has started the unlocking process and initiated the chase the virus program.

In his presentation, Uddhav Thackeray demanded for ventilators and other health equipment and requested permission for usage of some medicines as a treatment against COVID-19. He also said that the nationalized banks should be informed about providing crop loan to farmers and such circular should be issued by the central government.

Thackeray informed that the state government is encouraging more investment and as part of it Rs 16,000 crore MoU has been signed with the 12 international firms including China, Singapore, US and Korea based. This huge investment will generate 14,000 jobs in various sectors in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said that they have 10 lakh mask, five lakh PPE kits and 3028 ventilators which is not enough, They urgently need more ventilators mainly in rural areas if the cases continue to go up.

He said, in Maharashtra, there are a total of 97 swab testing labs, 282 Covid dedicated hospitals, 434 dedicated Covid health centres. Besides this, there are 2.81 lakh isolations beds, 37845 oxygen beds and 7982 ICU beds while 80,000 beds are in quarantine centres.
 

