STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

He expressed his deepest condolences on the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of the Indian Army.

Published: 18th June 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee ( File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakh's Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its repetition.

This needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a bipartisan consensus, he said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

In a statement, Mukherjee said, "It is for the government of the day to ensure that nothing but our national interests are kept supreme."

The former president underlined that the situation arising out of the tension at the Indo-Chinese line of control in Ladakh is of grave concern for not only India's national strategic interests but also have far-reaching global geopolitical ramifications.

"While this situation has to be successfully diffused and contained, it also has to be ensured that all avenues are explored so as to avoid any repetition in the future," he said.

"The conscience of the nation has been bruised and needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a bipartisan consensus -- the onus of achieving which lies mostly on the Government of India, by taking various stakeholders, including the Armed forces on board," Mukherjee said.

He expressed his deepest condolences on the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of the Indian Army.

"It is my considered opinion that no service in the cause of Mother India can be greater than the service rendered by the brave hearts who guard our sovereignty and integrity, as indeed our freedom with their lives," the former supreme commander of the armed forces said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Indian Army India China standoff
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp