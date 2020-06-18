Seven fresh COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours take Jammu and Kashmir's toll to 71

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported seven COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the union territory to 71, officials said on Thursday.

While five of the deaths took place in the Kashmir valley, two people died in the Jammu region, the officials said.

All the five deaths in the valley took place at the SMHS hospital here, they added.

The dead included a 70-year-old patient from Baramulla, 65-year-old from Batamaloo and 70-year-old from Budgam  all of whom passed away on Wednesday night, the officials said.

They said an 80-year-old man from Nawa Bazar area of Srinagar and a 65-year-old from Shopian passed away at the hospital on Thursday morning.

All of these patients were COVID-19 positive and had several comorbidities like hypertension, bilateral pneumonia and respiratory issues, they added.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family members, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu on Wednesday night, the officials said.

He belonged to Bohri area of Talab Tilloo belt of Jammu city, they said, adding that the family was underpaid administrative quarantine at a hotel.

The officials said a 68-year-old man belonging to Kote Garhi hamlet of Akhnoor tehsil too died at the GMC Jammu.

He had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, they added.

With these deaths, the number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 in the union territory has risen to 71.