STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stage set in Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha polls on June 19

Apart from routine preparations, authorities have made special arrangements for sanitisation, social distancing etc.in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th June 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The stage is set in Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha elections on three seats on Friday, with the Congress and opposition BJP keeping their legislators in different hotels after accusing each other of poaching MLAs.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm at Rajasthan Assembly building and the counting of votes will take place from 5 pm.

Apart from routine preparations, authorities have made special arrangements for sanitisation, social distancing etc.in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"All the preparations for the Rajya Sabha elections have already been completed. The process will begin at 9 am tomorrow. Special arrangements for ensuring social distancing, santisation have also been made.

All the protocols for this purpose will be followed, Returning Officer Pramil Kumar Mathur told PTI on Thursday. He said that entry and exit of the MLAs will be from separate gates.

Entry will be allowed after thermal screening and a kit containing masks, sanitizer and other necessary items will be available for the members. Mathur said that social distancing will be followed in seating arrangements also.

For three seats in the House, four candidates (two from Congress and as many from BJP) have filed nomination papers.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

The BJP had initially nominated Rajendra Gehlot but it later sprang a surprise by fielding Lakhawat on the last day of the nomination. The seats were held by Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya, all from the BJP, who have completed their term.

In the house of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and has the support of independent MLAs and legislators of other parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP).

The ruling party has more than enough majority to win two seats and the opposition BJP, which has 72 MLAs and support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs, has the numbers to comfortably win one seat.

Fifty-one votes are needed for one candidate to win and the Congress is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of both of its candidates, while BJP's only one candidate can win as per the numbers.

After 51 votes to its first candidate Rajendra Gehlot, BJP's spare votes will go to second candidate Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

Ahead of the elections, both the Congress and the BJP had shifted their MLAs as well as those in support to different hotels.

The Congress alleged that the BJP made attempts to poach its MLAs for the Rajya Sabha elections and for destablising the state government, a charge denied by the opposition party.

Congress MLAs, independents and the legislators of other parties in support of the government are staying in a hotel on Delhi highway since last week, while the BJP shifted its MLAs to a hotel on Tonk road here on Tuesday.

The Congress has cited alleged poaching attempts as the reason behind holding up the MLAs and the BJP has claimed that it will be holding training sessions for the MLAs for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats and six of them are currently held by the BJP, one by the Congress and three seats are going to polls. Congress's only Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was elected unopposed in RS bypolls held last year when the seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP's MP Madan Lal Saini who was also the party's state president.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha polls Rajasthan Assembly Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp