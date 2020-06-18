STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Bihar's Pappu Yadav blackens billboards with Chinese ads

The Jan Adhikar Party president blackened advertisements and billboards of Chinese companies while riding a JCB machine, and demanded their removal.

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party chief and MP Pappu Yadav (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav on Thursday along with his supporters took to the streets of Patna and blackened advertisements and billboards of Chinese companies while riding a JCB machine, and demanded their removal.

Yadav, the head of the Jan Adhikar Party, reached the Kotwali Chowk here and along with his supporters, defaced the billboards displaying Chinese products. A JCB machine was used to reach the billboards at a height.

During the protest, Yadav also announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of all the soldiers from Bihar who were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. He said that to respond to China, it needs to be hurt economically.

On Wednesday, Yadav had visited several shops in Patna and appealed to them not to sell Chinese goods.

Twenty soldiers, including a colonel of the Indian Army, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Yadav said "China is using money it has earned from us to hurt us. First, China spread the coronavirus, now it is harming our troops on the border. Five of the jawans were from Bihar."

He said Chinese goods are sold in large numbers in India and China has a large volume of trade with India. Yadav appealed to the government that the time has now come that Chinese goods should be boycotted in India.

"This auspicious work is starting from Bihar," he said.

