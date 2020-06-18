Why orders 'weren't given to fire at Chinese' in Galwan, asks Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday asked "why no orders to fire at the Chinese were given" in the face of the brutal attack on Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and said "somebody failed to do his job out there".

"What were they doing sitting out there while their colleagues were getting killed," he said in an official statement.

If the unit was armed, as is being claimed now, the second-in-command should have ordered firing the moment the commanding officer fell to the Chinese treachery, said Amarinder Singh.

"The nation wants to know why our men did not retaliate in the way they are trained to do, and why they did not open fire if they were carrying arms," the Punjab CM added.

The CM said soldiers at the front should be "clearly told that if they kill one of ours, you kill three of theirs".