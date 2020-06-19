Congress' internal disputes will come out after Rajya Sabha poll results: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that Congress has internal disputes and after the Rajya Sabha election results these will be out in the open.

The comments of the Gujarat Chief Minister came at the state Assembly in Gandhinagar where he had gone to cast his vote. "The voting for Rajya Sabha elections has started. All the candidates of BJP will win. Congress knows that it will not win the election as their every strategy has failed and BJP's all MLAs are together," Rupani said.

"Congress has internal disputes and after the results (Rajya Sabha) these will come out," Rupani added.

Voting for the elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha is being conducted today. The polls to the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The polling is being held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats).